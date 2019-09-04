Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.26 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 43.3%. About 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.