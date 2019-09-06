Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|14
|30.55
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares and 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.