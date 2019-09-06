Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 30.55 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares and 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.