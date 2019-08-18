Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 6.59% respectively. Comparatively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
