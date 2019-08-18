Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 6.59% respectively. Comparatively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.