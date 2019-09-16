Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares and 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.