Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Blackstone Group L.P. 38 8.53 N/A 2.42 16.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and The Blackstone Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and The Blackstone Group L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and The Blackstone Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 1 2 2.67

The Blackstone Group L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $46.67 consensus target price and a -5.26% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares and 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares. Comparatively, The Blackstone Group L.P. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13% The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than The Blackstone Group L.P.

Summary

The Blackstone Group L.P. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.