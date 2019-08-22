Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 SEI Investments Company 54 5.30 N/A 3.07 19.44

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and SEI Investments Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and SEI Investments Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 71.1% respectively. Competitively, 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors SEI Investments Company beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.