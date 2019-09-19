Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

Both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
