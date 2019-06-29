Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 31 1.14 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Legg Mason Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Legg Mason Inc.’s potential downside is -26.85% and its consensus price target is $28.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.2% are Legg Mason Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13% Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.