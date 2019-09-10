Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.73 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Janus Henderson Group plc is $23.55, which is potential 11.08% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 9.11% stronger performance while Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.