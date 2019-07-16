Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

We are comparing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 3.91%. Competitively, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 63.79% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has stronger performance than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

Summary

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.