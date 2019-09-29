Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

Both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 7.45% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust

Summary

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.