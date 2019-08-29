Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 39 6.94 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s average price target is $45, while its potential downside is -1.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 62.8%. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 0.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.