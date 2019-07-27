Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.17 N/A 1.27 9.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 2 0 2.00

BrightSphere Investment Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $13.75 consensus target price and a 23.32% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 0%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13% BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.