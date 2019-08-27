Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 27.87 N/A 0.04 84.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares and 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.