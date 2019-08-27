Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|27.87
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares and 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
