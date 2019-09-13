Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.41 N/A 1.02 16.01

Demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.