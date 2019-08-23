Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.46 N/A 1.81 8.04

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has an average target price of $14.5, with potential upside of 9.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 20.06%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.