Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.46
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has an average target price of $14.5, with potential upside of 9.43%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 20.06%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
Summary
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
