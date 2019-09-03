Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 10.5%. Competitively, Scully Royalty Ltd. has 20.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Scully Royalty Ltd.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
