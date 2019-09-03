Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 10.5%. Competitively, Scully Royalty Ltd. has 20.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.