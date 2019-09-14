Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.79
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 18.91% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
