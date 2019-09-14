Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.79 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 18.91% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.