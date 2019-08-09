Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.91 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 10.74%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.