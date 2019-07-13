Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 22.39% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The peers have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.