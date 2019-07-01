Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 22.39% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 130.93%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s rivals beat Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.