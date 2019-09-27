Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was more bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
