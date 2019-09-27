Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was more bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.