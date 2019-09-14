Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.73 N/A 1.75 5.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 9.11% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.