Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.19
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 29.68%. Competitively, 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Corporation
Summary
Great Elm Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
