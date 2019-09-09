Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.19 N/A 0.29 30.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 29.68%. Competitively, 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Corporation

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.