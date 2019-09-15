Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.58 N/A 2.78 11.75

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Franklin Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Franklin Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Franklin Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34 average target price and a 13.67% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Franklin Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 51.1%. Competitively, 0.1% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.