Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 29 1.59 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s average price target is $37.5, while its potential upside is 56.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 90.4% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was more bullish than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.