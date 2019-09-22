Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 0.46% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.