Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.35
|N/A
|0.05
|290.96
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|2.72%
|-3.28%
|1.62%
|-4.46%
|-14.51%
|16.13%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.93%
|2.37%
|7.59%
|9.56%
|5.08%
|9.93%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was more bullish than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
