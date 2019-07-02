Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.35 N/A 0.05 290.96

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.93% 2.37% 7.59% 9.56% 5.08% 9.93%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was more bullish than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.