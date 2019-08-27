Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.36
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 29.96%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.