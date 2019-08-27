Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 29.96%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was less bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.