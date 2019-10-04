Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|6.25M
|0.04
|84.36
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|207,544,663.61%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
