Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 3 0.00 6.25M 0.04 84.36

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 207,544,663.61% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.