Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 21.53 N/A 0.04 109.49

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13% ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ATIF Holdings Limited beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.