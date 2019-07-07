Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|21.53
|N/A
|0.04
|109.49
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|2.72%
|-3.28%
|1.62%
|-4.46%
|-14.51%
|16.13%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|-5.74%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.74%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors ATIF Holdings Limited beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
