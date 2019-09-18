Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.