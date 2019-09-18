Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.39% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
For the past year Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Summary
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
