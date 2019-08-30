Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and 23135.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and 23135’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and 23135 are owned by institutional investors at 22.39% and 44.99% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.95% of 23135’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund beats 23135.
