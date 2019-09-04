Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) At $9.62 Forms Top; Mig Capital Has Lowered By $3.33 Million Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake

Mig Capital Llc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 14.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mig Capital Llc sold 29,209 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Mig Capital Llc holds 178,392 shares with $20.45M value, down from 207,601 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $21.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.85. About 1.83M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Com has 18,000 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny owns 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 600 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.26% or 38,100 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). State Street Corporation invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Aperio Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 69,472 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 207,666 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Farmers Bankshares invested in 54 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 400 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 1,797 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. M&T Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 23,923 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Pitcairn Communication has 0.05% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 29,044 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $906.12M for 5.88 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $149.50’s average target is 45.36% above currents $102.85 stock price. Royal Caribbean had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Buckingham Research. Nomura maintained the shares of RCL in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $13900 target.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and/or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Dorian Pullback – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.