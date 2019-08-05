Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) Is At $15.19 Formed Wedge; Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shorts Down By 48.28%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) formed wedge up with $16.41 target or 8.00% above today’s $15.19 share price. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) has $96.46M valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 450 shares traded. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Electromed Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) had a decrease of 48.28% in short interest. ELMD’s SI was 4,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 48.28% from 8,700 shares previously. With 12,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Electromed Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s short sellers to cover ELMD’s short positions. The SI to Electromed Inc’s float is 0.07%. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 5,340 shares traded. Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) has declined 1.30% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical ELMD News: 23/05/2018 – Electromed, Inc. to Receive Refund for Medical Device Excise Taxes Paid; 26/04/2018 – Electromed, Inc. Announces Results of a Longitudinal Outcome-Based Study: Bronchiectasis Exacerbations Significantly Reduced; 19/04/2018 DJ Electromed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELMD); 26/04/2018 – ELMD: HFCWO STUDY HAD SIG. REDUCED BRONCHIECTASIS EXACERBATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Electromed 3Q Rev $7.09M; 26/04/2018 – Electromed, Inc. Announces Results of a Longitudinal Outcome-Based Study: Bronchiectasis Exacerbations Significantly Reduced with HFCWO Therapy; 08/05/2018 – Electromed 3Q EPS 4c

More news for Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Great Elm Capital Corp. Prices Public Offering of $40.0 Million of 6.50% Notes Due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” and published on June 11, 2019 is yet another important article.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $44.56 million. The firm offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It has a 24.09 P/E ratio. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $57,143 activity. 10,000 Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) shares with value of $57,143 were bought by Craney Stephen H..

Investors sentiment increased to 6.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.50, from 5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Electromed, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 4.15 million shares or 3.06% more from 4.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD). Geode Management Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,483 shares. White Pine Capital Limited invested in 0.17% or 90,765 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P holds 0% or 181,306 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 80,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 22,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Bridgeway has 0.02% invested in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) for 301,538 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 5,541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 25,498 shares. Punch & Assoc Investment invested in 81,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Spark Mgmt Llc invested in 16,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gp owns 282,947 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 0.35% or 125,895 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD).