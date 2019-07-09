Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) Is At $10.10 Formed Wedge; Beaconlight Capital Has Trimmed By $443,800 Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (YPF) Holding

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) formed wedge up with $10.81 target or 7.00% above today’s $10.10 share price. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) has $283.58 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 83,547 shares traded or 102.60% up from the average. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) has risen 4.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.03% the S&P500.

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (YPF) stake by 8.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 31,700 shares as Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (YPF)’s stock declined 3.44%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 344,200 shares with $4.82M value, down from 375,900 last quarter. Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) now has $6.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 840,806 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.93 million shares or 6.80% more from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $83.66M for 20.60 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Whiting Pete Corp New stake by 363,711 shares to 532,192 valued at $13.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) stake by 7,107 shares and now owns 27,207 shares. Stars Group Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.