Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.76 N/A 0.38 43.37 Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Scully Royalty Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 10.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.