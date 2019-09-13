Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.76
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
Demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Scully Royalty Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 10.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
