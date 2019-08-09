Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.32 N/A 0.38 43.37 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.