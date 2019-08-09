Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.32
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
