Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|22.29
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.19
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 on 5 of the 7 factors.
