Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 22.29 N/A 0.38 43.37 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.19 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 on 5 of the 7 factors.