Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.71 N/A 0.10 155.67 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 32.31%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.