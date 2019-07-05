Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|20.71
|N/A
|0.10
|155.67
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 32.31%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|-0.06%
|1.5%
|1.15%
|4.11%
|5.33%
|6.23%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
