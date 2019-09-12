Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|22.38
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|14.69
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
In table 1 we can see Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 7.11%. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
