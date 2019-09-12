Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 22.38 N/A 0.38 43.37 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.69 N/A 0.33 43.04

In table 1 we can see Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 7.11%. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.