Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.67 N/A 0.38 43.37 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.76 N/A 0.21 29.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and WisdomTree Investments Inc. WisdomTree Investments Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is currently more expensive than WisdomTree Investments Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, WisdomTree Investments Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats WisdomTree Investments Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.