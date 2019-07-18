Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|20.72
|N/A
|0.10
|155.67
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 10.65% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|-0.06%
|1.5%
|1.15%
|4.11%
|5.33%
|6.23%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
