Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.72 N/A 0.10 155.67 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 10.65% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.