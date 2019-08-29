Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 22.10 N/A 0.38 43.37 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 35.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.