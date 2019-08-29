Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|22.10
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 35.03%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.