Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Comparing side by side

Since Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.64 N/A 0.10 155.67 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.23 N/A 0.06 131.64

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 36.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.