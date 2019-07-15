Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Comparing side by side

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.54 N/A 0.10 155.67 State Street Corporation 65 1.74 N/A 5.89 10.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is trading at a higher P/E ratio than State Street Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 4 2 2.25

Competitively State Street Corporation has an average target price of $65.57, with potential upside of 18.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 91.1% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of State Street Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23% State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has 6.23% stronger performance while State Street Corporation has -2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors State Street Corporation beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.