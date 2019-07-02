Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|20.48
|N/A
|0.10
|155.67
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.29
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 18.91%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|-0.06%
|1.5%
|1.15%
|4.11%
|5.33%
|6.23%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|1.69%
|-0.97%
|1.09%
|8.13%
|4.28%
|21.04%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
