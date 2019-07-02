Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 20.48 N/A 0.10 155.67 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.29 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.63% and 18.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.06% 1.5% 1.15% 4.11% 5.33% 6.23% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.