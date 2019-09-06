Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.67 N/A 0.38 43.37 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.67 N/A 0.81 17.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.