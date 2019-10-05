Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|172.64
|4.94M
|-0.40
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Medley Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Medley Management Inc.
|146,931,977.04%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has 8.14% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Medley Management Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
