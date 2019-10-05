Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 17 0.00 N/A 0.38 43.37 Medley Management Inc. 3 172.64 4.94M -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and Medley Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 146,931,977.04% 20.5% -2.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has 8.14% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Medley Management Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.