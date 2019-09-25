Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.49
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 28.35% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
