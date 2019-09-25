Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.49 N/A 0.38 43.37 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.63% and 28.35% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.